Deutsche Christen ... still going strong ...

Readers will know well that in Nazi Germany there was a "Christian Movement" which aligned itself entirely with the dominant ideology of the decade. In Germany, that ideology was "National Socialist", but much of the error was not confined to Germany. Throughout Europe and North America, there were those who believed that Christianity should adopt the views of the 1930s Zeitgeist.
Adopting the Zeitgeist is the temptation of every age. The Zeitgeist changes ... so that, today, we no longer admire the shine on the jackboots. The smart and intoxicating Hitlerite culture by which Barbara Pym (a biography has recently been published) and Mrs Simpson and Miss Mitford were so bewitched no longer tempts us (although the Mitfords are currently on TV here in the UK). Antisemitism is now the opposite of fashionable. We pat ourselves on our own heads for 'knowing better'. Indeed, "You are so much better informed, so much more morally correct than those who lived 90 years ago" is the sweet mantra which lures the gullible to worship the Zeitgeist in every age.
Therefore, if German Christianity was the error of the 1930s, we must not allow the Enemy in the 2020s to deceive us into assuming that we have avoided the Worship of the Zeitgeist if we simply ban Nazi memorabilia and persecute those we suspect of Antisemitism.
The Zeitgeist is ipsa natura protean. By definition, it does not have the same shape as it did in the 1930s; but ... decked out in its new clothes ... it is still, in 2021, an invitation to Apostasy.
That is why many members of the current German 'Catholic' hierarchy are attempting to impose the modern equivalent of the Deutsche Christen ideology.
A German Catholic bishop is said (Lifesitenews) to have written "As to the demand for chastity: What does this mean from the perspective of people who experience homosexual inclinations? I think that few of them would consider this demand as tactful and respectful ...".
I have little time for people who attack homosexuals while going easy on heterosexual libertines. But I have just as little time for those who wish to privilege homosexual genital activity because this is what today's Zeitgeist has adopted as its current posture.
2 comments:
Superb comment. And very apt. The zeitgeist of the 1950s included hostility to homosexuals, including social ostracisation and even imprisonment for those proved to have engaged in homosexual genital acts. The old saying: he (or indeed she) who marries the spirit of this age will be a widower in the next. The Gospel is timeless. It is the prism through which we view the world and not the other way around.
The answer then to the German Bishop's question is surely then: "The Church makes incredibly high demands of all its followers (as well as offering unlimited forgiveness to those who fail to live up them), so this particular demand treats all people equally regardless of their orientation. It is rather your own words which betray the homophobic prejudice inherent in the lazy trope that, unlike a heterosexual attraction, an attraction to someone of one's own sex is incapable of being resisted."
Post a comment