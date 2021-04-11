Philip Mountbatten Prince of Greece and Denmark

I heard a condescending French Canadian admit on the Wireless that he had once complimented Prince Philip on how well ... for an Englishman ... he spoke French.
In the sweetest and most richly deserved put-down one can possibly imagine, the Prince replied "I'm not an Englishman and I was speaking French before you were born".
I wonder what the Canadian-French is for Pipsqueak. What in Latin? Parviloquax? What might Aristophanes have coined? At least something twice as long as mikropompsologos. For that matter, does anybody know what the Court Language was in the House of Gluecksburg? (Or -borg.)
I am not a 'Royal Watcher', but I think HRH's response is the most splendid bon mot to emerge from the great blether of fatuous verbiage which is floating around like 'untreated' sewage in our dreadful Meejah as unmemorable people compete to think of appropriate platitudes for a man they did not like and who most certainly did not like them.
His death really is the end of an era; of an age when a member of a royal or aristocratic family could be stateless ... a Greek prince without a drop of Greek blood, negotiating border controls with a Danish passport in his school holidays; whose address was No Fixed Abode; whose sisters married Germans and who was addressed as Uncle by the King's Majesty of Spain..
I am reminded of Waugh's Dr Antonic:
"'I have seven children ... all without nationality. If we are sent back to my unhappy country they would hang us all without doubt.'
"'Jugoslavia?'
"'I am a Croat, born under the Habsburg Empire. That was a true League of Nations. As a young man I studied in Zagreb, Budapest, Prague, Vienna -- one was free, one moved where one would; one was a citizen of Europe. Then we were liberated and put under the Serbs. Now we are liberated again and put under the Russians. And always more police, more prisons, more hanging ...'"
Damn the Modern Nation State. And damn the lies of the tricksters who primed little old ladies to repeat like parrots "We want our country back".
"One was free, one moved where one would, one was a citizen of Europe".
"I'm not an Englishman."
May God rest his soul and give him a place in the Byzantine section of Paradise.
4 comments:
Thank for your both your thoughtful remarks. Some readers of your blog may not have read The Daily Mail, which gives an account of his poor mother Princess Alice of Battenberg a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. She believed that Jesus had appeared to her and gave her directions. Sigmund Freud decided that she was suffering from sexual frustration and ordered that her uterus be blasted. She later founded the Christian Sisterhood of Martha and Mary, a Christian (Greek Orthodox) order of nuns to care for the poor of Athens.
The story of his remark about speaking French reminds of an incident. I was directing thousands of pilgrims who were approaching the Basilica at Lourdes, along with a number of French stewards. If I saw Spanish, Italian or other foreign (meaning non-French) pilgrims, I would slow down and enunciate my vowels and syllables slowly and clearly so that, if they did not know French, they could perhaps understand my directions.
Later I was speaking to an English family. They must have seen me giving directions to the pilgrims in French, because the father of the family said: "You speak very good English ... for a Frenchman".
Hm... except that that great monarchy was a Christian, light-touch regime that was respectful of its various constituent local cultures and ultimately didn't take itself too seriously; whereas the EU is an essentially modernist-technocratic-eutopic, arrogant, overbearing, pettifogging experiment run self-servingly from two truly horrible buildings, father. Do you reckon Prince Philip liked the European Commission? Catholics don't have to be snide about Britain on principle, you know. That kind of thing can safely be left for people who are overcompensating for not being in full communion...
Peace be with you.
The story is gold of the old man in Lviv who said “ I have been in Austria Hungary, Poland , Russia , Ukraine”. “So you have travelled a lot?” “No, I have never left Lviv”.
He never left Lviv or Lvov or Lemberg. I am not sure if any city equals Bratislava, which has been the capital of Hungary and the Slovak Republic.....though not at the same time. My 28 year old guide in Llubjana in 2012 had spent his childhood in Yugoslavia, his teenage years in independent Slovenia and his young adult years in the European Union.
