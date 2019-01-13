Episcopal Resignation (1)

Two popes? More UPDATE More Update: Perhaps I should have been more explicit about the complete wrongheadedness of the sort of speculations which could be triggere...

Breaking News There are wild rumours on the Internet about News due to break tomorrow, Sunday. They are, as far as I know, all wrong. Far too wild. Far to...

"The Dictator Pope" To refresh your memories, I reprint a piece I wrote when an earlier electronic edition of the Dictator Pope was published under a pseudonym:...

"IRREVERSIBLE"? UPDATED "After this Magisterium, after this long journey, we can affirm with certainty and with Magisterial authority that the Liturgical Refor...

New Papal Condemnation!! Pope Francis breaks his silence! A "In authorising regular use of the older Mass, now referred to as the 'extraordinary form'...

Will he never stop ... (2) Pope Francis, the Our Father, and the next Conclave Lead us not into temptation. It is unlikely that the Greek and Latin words translated by temptation meant the sort of thing we mean by '...

The heart of Bergoglianity The heart of the Bergoglianist error is, in my fallible opinion, to be found in such texts as the letter Archbishop Nichols wrote last year ...

Cardinal Burke's latest (1) As we await the text of the Fraternal Correction of the Roman Pontiff which Cardinal Burke has promised, I can share with you a briefer text...