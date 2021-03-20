The German Vice (2)

CNA reports the views of Bishop Philip Egan, ordinary of the geographical diocese in which I am domiciled. He he is an energetic, orthodox bishop, very popular among both clergy and laity.
Writing on his Twitter account, he says: "Rome should intervene in the German Synodal Way before it is too late. It's right to work through hot-button issues but at the same time Rome should reassert the doctrinal parameters ... The ultimate weapon of course would be for Rome to ask the German bishops to close it down. I am not sure they would heed this. Instead, it would be better for Rome to reassert clearly the doctrinal parameters, as in [the] CDF statement about same-sex unions. The pope himself needs to intervene by giving authoritative teaching: this is the role of the Petrine ministry. He should also summon the German bishops to Rome and lay down more clearly for them the appropriate methodology.".
Notice here the words Rome should ... Rome should ... better for Rome to ... the pope himself needs to ... authoritative teaching ... the role of the Petrine ministry ... he should ... .
Bishop Philip is manifestly calling for PF to do the things which it is his job to do and which, at least to appearances, he is not currently doing.
I have recently used S John Henry Newman's teaching about the Suspense of the Magisterium ... the period during the Arian Crisis when the pope and most of the bishops (without in any way losing their powers or status) failed to exercise their ministry of affirming Catholic Truth and refuting error. Bishop Philip does not use this terminology, and I am not trying to put into his mouth words which he has not used. But ... let me put it like this.
What Bishop Egan is saying about the role of the the Petrine ministry, with the implication that PF should use it to do something which at the moment he is not doing, is precisely what I have been using my own different words (or, rather, S John Henry's words) to say.
