Cardinal Burke on Ristgate

"We seem in the Church to have fallen into a kind of totalitarian mentality."
This is hardly surprising, considering the papolatrous uebersuperhyperultrapapalism of the ideological cronies who support the Bergoglianist errors.
Indeed, we do so 'seem'! Possibly, we not only 'seem', but we actually have so 'fallen'!!
Totalitarianism has often (do I mean always?) in so many cultures been accompanied by the unhealthy, unmanly adulation of the Dear Leader.
However, totalitarianism eventually cracks. Readers will remember those jolly videoclips of the late Ceaucescu suddenly realising that the crowd spread out beneath his balcony are shouting against him rather than, as they had previously been drilled to do, in mindless adoration.
This one will crack, too. Her Immaculate Heart will prevail. Her calx immaculata will squidge cunctas haereses in universo mundo. She is gloriously ruthless.
One detail intrigues me. After the fall of totalitarianisms, the custom is that all of a sudden everybody turns out to have been a secret member of the Resistance! In 1945, this proved, miraculously, to be true of every single Frenchman/woman.
Will even dear little Cupich turn out in the next pontificate to have been (behind the scenes, of course) a relentless and indefatigable opponent of Bergoglianism?
4 June 2019
