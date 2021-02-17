No More Adam

I don't know how useful my posts on Genesis, as we made our way through Adam and the Fall; and Noah; and Abram; have been to anybody else; like a lot of things, I did it to clarify the matter in my own mind; and because, as far as I have been able to detect, nobody else has done it. To summarise: in Septuagesima, Sexagesima, and Quinquagesima, we prepared for Lent; we read in the Divine Office of the Old Rite the story of Man's first Disobedience; in the propers of Holy Mass we abased ourselves in penitence as we were reminded of the punishment due to our corporate human sinfulness and seek (corporately) the mercy of God's forgiveness.
Just a couple of footnotes. (1) My Byzantine Synekdemos reminds me that, on the Sunday of Cheesefast - the Sunday before Lent begins - Orthodoxy reads, at Evensong (i.e. on the preceding Saturday evening) about the creation of Adam; his Fall when he ate of the forbidden Fruit; and his expulsion from Paradise. In the tradition from which I come, however Papalist we were, we always had a deep-rooted affection for Orthodoxy (example: Fr Henry Fynes Clinton), a profound desire for unity with our Orthodox brethren, and a bit of a feeling that when something is common to both Eastern and Western traditions, its status in some funny sort of way is even more enhanced. So it is, to folks like me, very significant that Byzantium prepares for Lent, as everybody in the West did until the 1960s, with a solemn liturgical recollection of the Fall. And even sadder that in those same 1960s those wretched liturgical tinkerers robbed the main-stream Latin Church of this Ancient Common Tradition.
(2) Almost next to my Synekdemos on my bookshelf is my 1845 (Hanicq) Pontificale Romanum. Idly wasting the lazy moment, I just happen to notice that, on Ash Wednesday, the Pontiff expels the Penitents from Church and warns them not to darken its doors again until Maundy Thursday. The (barefoot) penitents were to be garbed in sackcloth and ashes; the penitential psalms and the Litany were to be sung and then the Pontiff was to say: "Look! You are chucked out today from the thresholds of Holy Mother Church on account of your sins, just as [YES! HERE IT COMES!] ADAM THE FIRST MAN WAS EJECTED FROM PARADISE ON ACCOUNT OF HIS TRANSGRESSION." Then the choir were to sing a couple of very moving anthems: "In the sweat of thy brow shalt thou eat thy bread ... etc. etc.."
'Nuff said.
17 February 2021
